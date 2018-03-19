City looks to summer at recent council meeting

Despite snow falling outside, the City of Barbourville is officially preparing for summer. At the March 8 City Council meeting, officials discussed the work involved in getting roads, the water park and other park amenities ready for warmer months.

Robbie Cobb, Street Department Superintendent, reports they’ve started work at the water park.

“We started some maintenance down at the water park last week. We had to pull the main electric pump and motor. Both are going to have to be worked on,” said Cobb.

The city is currently advertising for a manager for the water park and will need lifeguards. Due to uncertainties surrounding the Stivers Center, lifeguards will undergo training at Baptist Health.

Barbourville’s Street Department is also preparing for mowing season, which Cobb reported is “just around the corner.” Before any kind of mowing can take place, garbage left from the February flooding, especially around the flood wall, needs to be picked up. Mayor David Thompson reported he will be working with nearly 100 Union College students in the upcoming weeks to pick the garbage up.

The mayor also reported on some of the damages from the flooding. Along with getting into his home garage, flood water rose high enough to get into another garage in Apple Grove and a welding shop. The exact extent of the damages is still unknown. The dog park fence and football fence at Thompson Park were also damaged during the flooding, a lot of electric boxes were under water and several loads of gravel were washed off.

In other City Council news, the first reading of Ordinance No. 2018-1, an amendment of the June 30, 2018 budget, was read. The modifications are due to an increase of “both income and expenses due to an increase in sale of surplus property, a KIA grant, alcohol regulatory fees, delinquent property taxes, interest income, omitted tax revenue, capital, salaries, payroll taxes, maintenance, education and training,” reads the ordinance. Receipts and revenues increased from $4,878,411 to $4,953,826, total revenues and cash went from $4,878,411 to $4,953,826 and total appropriations increased from $4,878,411 to $4,953,826.

Finally, Mayor Thompson reports that since dispatching Attorney Chris Mills’ efforts to collect delinquent taxes, three properties out of ten have paid. This has put $4,376 toward Barbourville City School and $2,240 to the city.