City officials sworn in, look ahead

Six city council members and Mayor David Thompson were sworn in by Judge Skip Hammons Thursday, December 6 following the City Council meeting.

Citizens already know five of the six faces on city council. Returning for another two years are Ronnie Moore, Mike Johnson, Calvin Manis, Jeremy Hicks and Wilma Barnes.

“The numbers for me really went up this time. It tells me the voters think I’m knowledgeable and doing a good job. I felt honored that people still trust me,” said Moore after being sworn in. “I want to thank all who voted for their continued confidence.”

Using his experience in his elected position, Moore is ready to tackle pertinent issues facing Barbourville. Among those issues are garbage ordinance enforcement and bringing jobs to the city.

