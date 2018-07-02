City school makes coaching salaries more competitive

Basketball coaches at Barbourville High School scored big Thursday night after the board voted to raise both head and assistant coach salaries, making them more competitive with surrounding programs.

“Talking to the people about coaches and looking around at what other people are paying for coaches, what we’ve been paying is really, really low…I’d like for us to consider making some reasonable salaries for our high school basketball coaches, for the boys and girls coaches,” said chairman Eddie Smith.

Noting that since the salary table was already on the agenda and that the school budget is in good shape, Superintendent L. Kay Dixon agreed with Smith’s statement, encouraging the board to make changes that night.

You must be logged in to view this content.