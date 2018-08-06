City School receives hydration station

A project nearly one year in the making has finally come to a close for one school district. On July 30, Barbourville Elementary School unveiled its new hydration station, a water fountain to keep students and staff hydrated with ice cold water.

Funded through a grant received by the Knox County Health Coalition, the hydration station isn’t just a normal water fountain. It features a special attachment above the fountain so students can effortlessly fill up water bottles.

One main goal of the hydration station is to promote healthier drink options.

You must be logged in to view this content.