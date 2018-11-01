City school seeks to involve families in children’s education

A new partnership with Promise Neighborhood (PN) has led one school district to increase family engagement. According to school officials, this initiative will increase overall student support and success.

“When schools and families work together to support students, the entire community is strengthened,” said L. Kay Dixon, Barbourville Independent Superintendent.

Dixon, along with the BIS board, signed a proclamation with PN on October 25 declaring November 13-16 as Family Engagement Week. The overall focus of the week will be to collaborate with families around their child’s education.

You must be logged in to view this content.