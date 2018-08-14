City School students raise over $5,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Barbourville Independent students recently raised $5,170.48 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The money will be used to provide ten platelet transfusions essential for treatment. Not only are students possibly saving lives, they are learning valuable lessons about helping others.

The winning class for the fundraiser was Mrs. JoBeth Taylor’s second grade who raised $1,066.31. The top three individual fundraising students were Evan Lee, Lauren Messer and Raylee Jones, all from Mrs. Taylor’s second grade.

You must be logged in to view this content.