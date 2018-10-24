City School students to ride in style

Barbourville Independent recently took advantage of a grant that allowed the district to purchase a new school bus. During fall break, bus 3664 arrived on campus, ready to help the next generation of students travel to and from school and activities.

3664 features air conditioning and heat, tinted windows, a radio and, overall, runs much cleaner than older buses. It also features state of the art safety features including a swing arm in the front of the bus and cameras throughout. There’s an incident button the driver can push when a commotion begins on the bus to create a timestamp in the camera footage. The bus also features a button in the back that the driver has to push before he or she can turn the bus off at the end of the route, insuring it is checked for passengers.

