City to address tree removal issues

The days of leaving large trees and brush on the side of the road for pick up in Barbourville are soon to be gone.

At Thursday’s City Council meeting, Mayor David Thompson told members that the issue is “getting out of control.”

“For years, the city has picked up brush. If you put trees, brush…out by the street, the city would pick it up,” explained Thompson.

Now, citizens are reportedly taking advantage of this service, placing a huge burden on the Street Department.

According to Thompson, residents and business owners are hiring or contracting tree and brush removal work at a fraction of the cost because the workers do not have to remove the debris. Instead, they pile it by the street and wait for the Street Department to remove it.

You must be logged in to view this content.