The Barbourville City Council held a special called meeting August 23 to discuss taxes and street department equipment.

The council conducted the first reading of Ordinance No. 2018-5, levying and adopting the 2018 property tax rate. According to the ordinance, if adopted, this tax rate will be set at .270 cents per $100 assessed value. This is a very marginal decrease from last year’s tax rate, set at .276 cents per $100 assessed value.

