City to enforce garbage ordinance

Put your trash in designated garbage cans or you could soon face a fine.

At Thursday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor David Thompson said the city will start enforcing Chapter 52 of the Solid Waste Management ordinance, enacted in 1994, which states residents are to have all bagged garbage in a can on the day of pickup.

“All residential garbage customers must have 30-gallon garbage cans or a mobile container made of metal or plastic with lids and garbage can liners must be placed in the can or mobile container” (52.34, section A: Solid Waste Management).

Thompson and the council members are predominately hopeful this will decrease the number of people stuck with needles around the city.

You must be logged in to view this content.