Get ready to count down ‘3…2…1…’ in Barbourville as everyone rings in 2019.

Festivities for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration will begin at 9 p.m. on Monday, December 31 at the Barbourville Water Park.

“It’s the same as always,” said Mayor David Thompson. “We’ll have hot chocolate, coffee, party favors and, of course, the ball will drop at the stroke of midnight.”

You must be logged in to view this content.