City’s new million-gallon water tank installation underway

A project ten years in the making is finally coming to fruition. The yellow water tanks on the Plaza Shopping Center hill will soon be gone, replaced by a bigger and better water tank.

“We are replacing them [the yellow water tanks] with one million-gallon water tank,” said Barbourville Utilities General Manager Josh Callihan at the June 7 City Council meeting. “The foundation’s built for the tank so tank construction will begin in the next week or two so you should see that thing coming up out of the ground.”

You must be logged in to view this content.