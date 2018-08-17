Clarence Edward Lawson, age 71, of Artemus, died Monday, June 25, 2018 at the Barbourville ARH. He was a son of the late James Ralph and Mary Belle (Sowders) Lawson, born to them on September 23, 1946 in Knox County.

Clarence was a Member and Board Member of the Barbourville Church of God. He retired from Premier Elkhorn Coal Company; and he loved to fish and was an avid fisherman.

On August 12, 1965, he united in marriage to Jerry Sue Hibbard, and to this union three children: Sherry Elaine, Michele and Craig Steven were born.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Shirley (Bunch) Hibbard and Rev. Steve Hibbard; and by a brother-in-law: Bobby Anderson.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 52 years: Jerry Sue (Hibbard) Lawson of Artemus. His children: Sherry Elaine Hopper and husband, Dwight of Corbin, Michele Swafford and husband, Bill of Barbourville, and Craig Steven Lawson and fiancé Becky Bargo of Artemus.

His grandchildren: Brittaney Swafford Mason and husband, Stevie of Barbourville; Ashley Hopper Cureton and husband, Nicholas; Amanda Hopper Blackburn and husband, Ryan of Corbin; Ben Lawson and Wesley Lawson of Artemus.

His great grandchildren: Ki, Slade, and Maverick Mason. His loving Dog Bella Marie. His brother: James Lawson and wife Judy of Artemus. His sister-in-law: Mary Jo Anderson. His nephew: Dr. David Lawson and wife, Carla. His nieces: Susan Lord and husband, Darren, Missy Reynolds and husband, Randy of Cleveland, Ohio, and Amy Anderson; and a special “Grandson” Dustin Lawson, and a special Granddaughter: Chloe Rose deRosset: and many other relatives, and dear friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Clarence Edward Lawson will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, June 28, 2018 in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sylvester Dunn and Rev. Dustin Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in the Burch Alford Cemetery at Artemus.

Those serving as Pallbearers will be: Craig Lawson, Ben Lawson, Wesley Lawson, Stevie Mason, Ryan Blackburn and Nicholas Cureton.

Those serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be: All Members of the Barbourville Church of God; and Special Friends: Johnny Singleton, Delbert Ison, Debbie Bingham, Debra Smith, Tonya Ratliff and Bobby Vanover.

The Lawson family will receive friends after 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the Hopper Funeral Home, and on Thursday after 10:00 A.M. and until the funeral hour.

Hopper Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.