Mr. Clark Junior Tuttle, 67, of Livonia, the husband of Michelle C. Tuttle, passed away Monday evening, March 26, 2018 at the Beaumont Hospital – Farmington Hills in Farmington Hills, MI. He was the son of the late Clark and Maudie Cobb Tuttle born on January 20, 1951 in Detroit, MI.

His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, March 31 at 11 A.M. Cremation followed. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.