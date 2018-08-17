Clarris Bernice Lawson, 78, of Barbourville, passed away July 30, 2018 while visiting her family in Lakeview, Michigan. She was born on November 16, 1939 to the late Ruby Mae Sturgill and Lige David Sturgill. She was originally from Bell Jellico Holler.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Margaret Thiem; four children: James Thomas Levi, Donald Harold Levi, Ronald David Levi and Lisa Michelle Francilo. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Apple Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Barbourville at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.