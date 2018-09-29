Class A’s top-rated defense dominates in Lynn Camp win over Clinton County

In their biggest pre-district test, the Lynn Camp Wildcats took care of business on Friday with another dominating win, 35-14, over previously undefeated Clinton County.

Lynn Camp scored first and built its lead to 35-6 in a game that was never as close as the final score may indicate. Clinton County scored its second touchdown in the final minute of the game after the outcome was clearly decided.

The win improved Lynn Camp to 6-0 and leaves them as the only unbeaten team in Class A. The Wildcats came into the game as the top-rated offense and defense in their class and did nothing to hurt their standing.

The points scored by Clinton County were the first given up by Lynn Camp in three weeks. The Wildcats had put together back-to-back shutouts the previous two weeks, something that had not been accomplished at Lynn Camp at any time in the last 30 years.

Stay tuned to www.MountainAdvocate.com for more coverage of this game along with comments from Coach Allen Harris on both the Clinton County game and the upcoming district matchup with Pineville next week.

