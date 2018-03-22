Mr. Claude Richard Lawson age 80 of Bimble, KY departed this life on Saturday morning, March 10, 2018 in the Diversicare of Claiborne Nursing Home in New Tazewell, TN. He was the husband of Bernice Lawson and the son of Jess “Red” Lawson and Rachel Alford Lawson born to them on May 4, 1935 in Artemus, KY.

Funeral services for Mr. Claude Richard Lawson were conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. with burial in the Barbourville Cemetery. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.