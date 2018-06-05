Clerk receives clear audit

It’s flying colors for a recent state audit for the Knox County Clerk’s office.

According to a statement released from State Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon, the audit of 2017 financial statement of Knox County Clerk Mike Corey, as required under state law.

The auditor’s finding “noted no instances of noncompliance.” Also the report noted no findings of matters involving internal control over financial reporting, or anything considered to be material weaknesses.

The audit report can be found here.