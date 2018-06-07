Cobb says goodbye to street department

Robbie Cobb, Barbourville Street Superintendent, officially hung up his work boots May 31.

To celebrate his time with the street department and years of hard work and dedication to Barbourville, city officials held a retirement party for one final goodbye.

“After 31 years, on behalf of the mayor and City Council of Barbourville, Kentucky, we do hereby recommend and commend Robbie Cobb, Sr. for 31 years of faithful service and dedication to the City of Barbourville,” read the plaque presented to Cobb by Mayor David Thompson.

