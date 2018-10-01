Cold Case Update: Knox County Jane Doe identified after 33 years

A positive identification has been made in a decades-old Knox County cold case.

According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, the red-headed Jane Doe found on April 1, 1985 has been positively identified as Espy Regina Black-Pilgrim. The identification was made using DNA samples from her children in North Carolina. KSP, along with the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office, with assistance from the FBI, made the match.

According to the statement, Pilgrim was the last unidentified person at KSP Post 10.

While an identification has been made, the case is still an active murder investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 10, 606-573-3131.

Assisting KSP was the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

