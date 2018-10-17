Collision claims Knox teacher’s life

A Knox County Public Schools teacher lost his life in a tragic vehicle accident Monday morning.

According to Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Public Affairs Officer Steven Douglas, the accident happened on October 15 around 6:30 a.m. on 25E in front of Walmart. Lerissa Hall, 35, of Bowling Green, was driving a black 2012 Volvo tractor trailer when she collided with a green 1999 Saturn car driven by Brian Justice, 45, of Artemus.

At this point in the investigation, authorities cannot say exactly what caused the accident. Hall was not injured in the crash. Justice was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

