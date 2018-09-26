Collision sends 16 to hospital

A Knox County teenager is facing charges after the pickup he was driving struck a school bus Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon at about 3:40 p.m., Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins responded to a crash involving a Knox County Public Schools bus on Macroe Branch Road at Scalf. The bus collided head-on with a 2004 GMC pickup operated by Ethan T. Mills, 19, of Scalf.

The crash sent 15 children and the driver to Barbourville ARH Hospital for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash. A total of 20 students, not including the driver, were on the bus at the time.

