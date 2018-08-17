Columbus Manzo Baumgardner, 75, of rural Frankfort, died at 6:07 p.m. June 14, 2018 at Clinton House. Born June 3, 1943 in Harlan, Kentucky to Robert M. & Lila (Green) Baumgardner. He married Edith Rebar on October 5, 1973 in Frankfort and she survives. Manzo leaves behind a host of family & friends to mourn his passing.

Manzo was a graduate of Hall High School in Graysknob, Kentucky and attended Ivy Tech in Lafayette. A veteran of the U.S. Army. While living in Kentucky, Manzo worked in a saw mill and the Coal Mines. He moved to Frankfort in 1967 and worked at National Cigar as a mechanic for over 15 years, and then retired from the Federal Mogul tool room. Manzo was of the Christian Faith. He loved working on his home, gardening, working with his tractor and his family.

He is survived by his wife: Edith Baumgardner of rural Frankfort, Ind. 3 Daughters: Sherry (Jerry) Smith of Flat Lick, KY, Lynn Baumgardner of Corbin, KY, Tanya (Tom) Edgars of Kokomo, Ind., 3 Sons: Terry (Linda) Baumgardner of Monroe, NC, Tom (Cindy) Baumgardner of Corbin, KY, Tommy Lee Baumgardner of St. Petersburg, FL, 2 Brothers: Fred Baumgardner of Duluth, MN, Robert Baumgardner of Noblesville, Ind., Sister: Connie Clayborn of Jonesville, VA, 6 Grandchildren, Adam, Chris, Cecilla, Carrie, Julianna and Jasmine, and 4 Great Grandchildren, Jonah, Caroline, Leah, and Annabelle.

No visitation or services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Association, Breast Cancer Awareness or Neurology Study. Family burial in Kentucky will be held.

