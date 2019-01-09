Community mourns Union VP’s passing

The first day back to class for students at Union College was met with tragic, unexpected news.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Brian Strunk, Union’s Executive Director of Advancement, announced that Steve Hoskins, Vice President for Business and Financial Services, had passed away earlier in the day.

“Steve’s profound impact on the campus has been felt in all areas, and we are struggling to put to words the scope of our collective grief,” Strunk said in the release.

Former coworker and longtime friend of Hoskins, Sherry Brumage Payne, commented on the school’s social media post about his death. “I am stunned and heartbroken. Steve was not just a friend and former coworker, but when we worked together, our office was and still is a family. I just don’t know what to say. Prayers for his family and for his Union family.”

“I loved Steve and respected him so very much. I am so heartbroken,” commented Jamirae Hammons Holbrook, who previously worked with Hoskins. “Love and prayers to Mary, his family, and our Union family. God speed Steve, until we meet again my friend.”

The Mountain Advocate has confirmed that funeral arrangements for Steve Hoskins will be under the care of Hopper Funeral Home, and as of press time Wednesday, have yet to be finalized. When those details are clear, they will be shared to mountainadvocate.com.