Community raving about All Day CRAVE-ings

Have a hankering for sweets? All Day Crave-ings, Barbourville’s newest donut shop, has the perfect treats for you!

All Day Crave-ings officially opened on November 13 and has since then served donuts by the dozen to Knox Countians. While donuts are the shop’s specialty, an array of sweet treats are also available. These items include fudge, buckeyes, bagels and cookies, all made in-house.

Owner Monica Clouse is no stranger to entrepreneurship in Barbourville. She, along with husband Scot Clouse, started a shaved ice business nearly five years ago and then an ice cream business last year.

You must be logged in to view this content.