Community raving about All Day Crave-ings

All Day Crave-ings, Barbourville’s newest donut shop, celebrated today, December 6, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Shop owner Monica Clouse was surrounded by family, friends and Knox County Chamber of Commerce members as she was officially welcomed to the community.

Along with donuts, the shop’s speciality, an array of sweet treats are available at the shop. Other items for sale include fudge, buckeyes, bagels and cookies. To celebrate the ribbon cutting, Clouse is offering $2 off a dozen donuts until January.

For the complete story, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate. Photos by Tasha Stewart.