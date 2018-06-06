Competition heating up for BBQ Festival

If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen. With Barbourville Tourism’s annual BBQ Festival and Cook-Off only one weekend away, contestants are perfecting their recipes, hoping to secure the grand champion title and $3,000.

On June 15-16, grill masters from all over the country will flock to Thompson RV Park to show off their skills. As part of the official Kansas City BBQ Competition, the Barbourville BBQ Festival is a stepping-stone for chefs seeking the title of National Champion.

Already, 34 teams have pre-registered for the two-day event, 9 of which are new the BBQ Festival. Each year, Barbourville Tourism hopes to grow the festival to be even better than the year before, offering local food trailers everyone knows and loves.

You must be logged in to view this content.