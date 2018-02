Mrs. Connie Kay Deaton age 62 of Barbourville, KY departed this life on Saturday, February 10, 2018 in the Barbourville ARH. She was born on November 13, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Fred and Mae (Warren) Medlock.

Funeral services for Mrs. Connie Deaton were conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. and will be laid to rest in the Warren Family Cemetery at Bimble, KY. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.