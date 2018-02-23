Construction begins

Construction for Barbourville Independent’s renovation and construction project officially began on February 20. Along with getting a bigger cafeteria and office space, the elementary building will be connected to the middle and high school building. Parents, students and staff can expect some minor inconveniences during the project, including new drop off and pick up procedures, but the school assures today’s pain will be tomorrow’s gain. The multi-phase project is expected to be complete late 2018. “Beginning this first phase of our building campaign results from the much appreciated dedication and support of many, including the faculty, staff, and students at BIS and our local community,” said board member Dr. Jason Reeves. “It’s an exciting time in our district as we continue to provide our students with more opportunities to learn and achieve.”