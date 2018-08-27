Construction project could get rocky during school year

By TASHA STEWART

tstewart@mountainadvocate.com

Wiith all the i’s dotted and the t’s crossed, Barbourville Independent’s contract for the construction project is set to start August 27. Matt Mills with Codell Construction warned board members at the August 16 meeting that it will not be “super friendly” during the school year.

“We’ll start mobilizing temporary fences…and we’ll start prepping the actual site, the building area,” explained Mills, who said at times, crews will be working on both sides of the campus and meeting in the middle where the buildings will connect. “So, it’s not going to be super friendly during the school year, needless to say.”

Mills assured board members he will spend the next week in meetings with key construction team members to create a game plan, making sure students are safe at all times during the construction project. He wants to make sure they also have as little of an impact on the school day as possible.

“We will work with you on coordination of the flow of the construction,” concluded Mills.

The school hopes to hold a ground breaking in the beginning of September.

Also related to the construction project, the district needs to figure out its storage situation, and fast. Construction crews need a designated area to keep their building materials. Currently, the school owns a house and land across the street which is used primarily for desk storage. There are also two storage buildings behind the cafeteria that need to be moved for the construction project.

Chairman Eddie Smith suggested the board sale the house only, not the land, and the two storage buildings. The board also advised renting temporary storage buildings until the construction project is complete and then purchasing buildings to match the new landscape. The board unanimously took action for both the house and the two storage buildings to be sold.