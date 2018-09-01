Cook and Company run away from Jackson in 35-6 Lynn Camp victory

Dalton Cook and Company were at it again Friday in a dominating victory over Jackson County.

One week after running all over Knott County Central in a 54-15 win, Cook scored three touchdowns, while teammates Eric Mitchell and Tracy Fee reached the end zone one time each, to lead Lynn Camp to a 35-6 win over Jackson County.

The game was the Sav-Rite Bowl as well as Lynn Camp’s Alumni Night.

Jackson County got the ball first, but fumbled the opening kickoff and Lynn Camp took over when Spencer Gilbert recovered the ball. Just a few plays later, Cook broke free from 11 yards out for the touchdown. Tommy Partin’s PAT made it 7-0 Wildcats.

After Jackson County turned the ball over on downs on its next possession, Lynn Camp put the ball in the end zone again, this time on a run by quarterback Mitchell to make it 13-0.

Cook was at it again with just over four minutes left in the half when he raced in from 33 yards out to put the Wildcats up 21-0, a lead they would take into the locker room at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter by both teams, Jackson County made it interesting and cut the deficit down to 21-6 with a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

But that was the Generals’ only ray of hope as Lynn Camp scored 14 unanswered points down the stretch to seal the victory. Cook scored his third touchdown on a near 70-yard run with around four minutes remaining, and Fee bullied his way in for the final score with just under two minutes to play.

Lynn Camp will be back in action at home on September 7 to host Floyd County Central in what is expected to be the Wildcats’ toughest non-district game of the season. Floyd Central beat Lynn Camp a year ago 43-14.

(Photo by Scott Warren/Barbourville Mountain Advocate)