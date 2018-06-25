Corbin doctor arrested for allegedly holding woman captive in Florida

By JENNIFER K. PERKINS

For The Mountain Advocate

A Corbin doctor was arrested, along with four other individuals, for holding a female captive in a hotel room on Friday, June 15 in Marion County, Florida.

Gastroenterologist Morris Wilson Beebe, 65, of London, was arrested on a principal to false imprisonment charge, according to the arrest affidavit provided by the Ocala Police Department.

In the arrest affidavit, Officer Stinehour reported, “While en route dispatch advised witnesses by the pool advised an unknown W/F was on the balcony of room #602 advising she was being held against her will, being beat and her name was [redacted for privacy of victim].”

Witnesses advised that the female on the balcony appeared to be injured. Police reported that they were informed by a witness that, “The victim was crying and hysterically stating she was scared. Officer Stinehour stated, “ I observed [victim’s] face and eyes to be swollen and bruised and fresh blood on her face. [Victim] kept stating she was tied up and beaten, when asked by who she advised two males and a female.”

The victim was able to identify each of the attackers including Morris Beebe. The victim stated that Beebe and another female present at the time were dating. That female was later identified as Devin Brook McDougal-Stegall, 27, of Florida.

