Corbin Middle searching for new assistant principal

Corbin Middle School is searching for a new assistant principal after the school board voted Monday night to create a second assistant position at the new facility.

Superintendent Dave Cox said with the new school housing three grades it was deemed necessary to have two assistants.

“With all the nights out because of extracurricular activities, it made sense to add the new position,” Cox said.

The new position will not be costing the school system additional money.

You must be logged in to view this content.