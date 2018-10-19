Corbin Rural Health opening new office

A medical team dedicated to bringing excellent care to every patient is moving their Knox County clinic.

Corbin Rural Health, currently located on Main Street in Corbin, is moving to the old Pickard Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep building on 25E in Corbin. According to Duane Wieden, Assistant to the Practice Manager, this move will allow the clinic to take on more patients and provide even better, state-of-the-art care.

“Our facilities have been modernized and enlarged to accommodate more patients in an updated facility, to promote better patient comfort which will help us provide overall better patient care,” said Wieden.

