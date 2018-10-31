Council candidate suspends campaign

In a move that ultimately could keep the current slate of City Council members intact, one candidate for the office has officially suspended his campaign.

On Tuesday, October 30, City Council candidate Darren K. West notified The Mountain Advocate of his intention to suspend his campaign. West was first elected to the City Council in 2012, where he served until he was named interim mayor in early 2014.

West said his decision to suspend the campaign was due to a couple of reasons. “Last February my dad, Gerald West, became very ill. Thankfully he is much better now, but the toll it took on him and my mom made me realize that my time with dad could have been cut short. My wife Margaret and I decided to put our home up for sale in April with plans to move to Artemus to be next to my parents,” West said.

