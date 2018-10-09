County schools budget set, $50.52 mil

Despite a rocky projected budget earlier this year which had Knox County Public Schools looking at a possible $2.4 million cut, Finance Officer Gertrude Smith reported at the September 27 board meeting that the working budget is actually on an upward trend for the second year.

Smith stood before the board with the third and final working budget for fiscal year 2019 which has undergone several revisions. All indicators show that everything is on track as the school district did not face the drastic cuts proposed this past winter.

“We’re on an upward trend,” said chairman Gordon Hinkle.

“Yes, I’m really pleased,” agreed Smith. “This is the second year that we’ve not had some type of substantial decrease in our balance. I think that’s great.”

