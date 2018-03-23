Court date set for alleged school threats

A Barbourville man is scheduled to appear in court this week after allegedly making multiple threats to local schools.

Kenneth Miller, 43, of Barbourville, will appear in court on March 23 for a hearing concerning his most recent threat to the Knox County Public Schools system.

On February 27, police report that Miller entered a local office stating there was going to be a school shooting and that innocent children were going to die. Miller allegedly stated that it would take a parent with loose screws and that he had loose screws. The threats were made toward Jesse D. Lay Elementary and Central Elementary schools, both which were put in lockdown until Miller was arrested.

Miller also has a show cause hearing scheduled for August 20 concerning the threats authorities say he made earlier this year, also toward the KCPS district.

On January 31, officials report Miller called the Kentucky Department of Education and made threats toward KCPS, specifically Lay Elementary School.

Officials with KDE contacted Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan at about 2:30 p.m. that day, quoting Miller saying, “If schools don’t start doing something for special needs, parents are going to start shooting up schools. Am I supposed to beat up the principal?”

Miller is facing a second-degree terroristic threatening charge in both cases.