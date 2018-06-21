Court Square gets facelift

City workers have powered through the blazing summer heat to renovate the benches and flower beds circling Court Square. Sponsored by Barbourville Tourism and the City of Barbourville, the flower beds received new, bright plants and the benches were redone, making sure they are sturdy and safe for public use. The flower bed sides are also in the process of receiving a new stone face, a project which will still take a couple more weeks to complete. Pictured is Kennith Tye bolting down the bench boards. Photo by Tasha Stewart