Court waiting on photographs in alleged abuse case

Nickalas Jorgenson and Natasha McBee, the parents accused of locking their four-year-old in a room, returned to Circuit Court Friday, October 26.

At the pretrial conference, the Commonwealth’s team asked for additional time to retrieve photographs from Social Services. Judge Gregory Lay acknowledged this request and set an additional pretrial conference for November 27 at 10 a.m. This will give the Commonwealth enough time to retrieve the photographs.

Judge Lay made it clear this case will not wait anymore following the November pretrial conference.

