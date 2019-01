A Corbin man was arraigned in the Knox County District Court for his alleged fifth DUI in ten years.

Bob Cox, 33, of Corbin, appeared in the Knox County District Court where Judge John Chappell entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and assigned him a public defender. Cox was also given a bond of $5,000 cash plus home incarceration and no driving, the standard DUI bond.

