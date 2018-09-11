Cumberlands to drop tuition beginning in 2019

By Mark White

For The Mountain Advocate

At a time when state legislatures are cutting budgets for state universities, which in turn is causing tuition costs to rise at many of those institutions of higher learning, the University of the Cumberlands is taking the opposite approach.

The Williamsburg-based institution announced Tuesday morning that it would be cutting tuition costs next school year by 57 percent. This means that tuition for on-campus, undergraduate students will be reduced from $23,000 to $9,875.

University President Dr. Larry L. Cockrum has named this tuition reduction initiative, “The Cumberlands Commitment.”

“We are making this change because we are committed to putting our students and families first by addressing the most significant hurdle to a college education, affordability,” Cockrum said in a release. “We want all students to know that with Cumberlands there is a clear and affordable path to a college degree.”

You must be logged in to view this content.