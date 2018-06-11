Dad arrested for biting infant son

A Heidrick man was arrested Monday after he told police he bit his three month old son on the cheek.

Early Monday morning, Kentucky State Police troopers responded to Barbourville ARH Hospital’s emergency room where a three-month-old boy was being treated for a bite injury. According to the arrest citation, Eric Bays, 22, told troopers he was watching his son on Sunday between 7:30 and 8 p.m., and got frustrated with not knowing how to soothe the infant.

Bays said he tried several things and the infant didn’t calm down. He then became angry and bit the infant’s left cheek above the jaw line. Bays told troopers he knew he shouldn’t have bit his son and wants to seek help for his anger.

Bays was charged with one count of criminal abuse 2nd degree, child 12 or under. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and held on a $5,000 cash bond. He is due back in court at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 19 for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case will be sent to circuit court as a felony.