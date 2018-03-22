Mrs. Daisy M. Jeffers, 89, of Barbourville, passed away Friday morning, March 9, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Audrey Twynam Bailey born on January 3, 1929 in Pineville.

Mrs. Jeffers was a former beautician and a member of the First Baptist Church of Barbourville. She enjoyed golfing, exercising and spending time with family.

On September 21, 1947, she united in marriage with Roy Jeffers and to this union a son was born.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gay Bailey and a brother, Keith Bailey.

Survivors include her loving husband, Roy Jeffers of Barbourville; a son, Steve Jeffers and wife, Loretta, of London; a grandson, Kyle Jeffers; a niece, Linda Fee of Ewing, VA and her children, Rachell Cox and husband, Brent, Garrett Cox, Evan Cox and Ashley Fee and daughter, Ashlynn; among other loved ones and dear friends.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, March 11 at 3 P.M. with Rev. Jason Doty officiating. She was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.

Casket bearers were Barry Penn, Don Lawson, Brud Black, Rob Noonan, Larry Inkster and Allen Marcum. Honorary bearers were Elmer Jeffers, Jerry Jeffers, Darrell Pursiful, Bert Scent, Kyle Jeffers, Brandon Bargo, David Smith, Doug Smith, John Smith, Aaron Smith, Jarrett Smith, Mike Bargo, Tommy Cole, David Bingham and Jerry Strong.

Expressions of sympathy may go to the First Baptist Church of Barbourville in her memory.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.