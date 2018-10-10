Dalton Cook tops in Kentucky’s Class A in at least five major categories

Lynn Camp’s Dalton Cook continues to be Class A’s top offensive player with numbers that are not being challenged by his peers.

The senior running back currently leads the state in no fewer than five major offensive categories. His 1,699 rushing yards are nearly 350 more than his closest competition, while his 243 yards per game is 50 more than second place.

Cook is also the state leader in points scored with 154 overall, an average of 22 per game. His 23 touchdowns are tops in the Bluegrass, as are his five two-point conversions.

The newest member of Kentucky’s prestigious 5,000-yard club, Cook has been unstoppable more often than not this season and averages 18.1 yards per carry, a number greater than the state record in that category.

But Cook is not alone in leading Lynn Camp, which is off to the best start in school history at 7-0. The entire team is represented multiple times in the latest KHSAA Stat Release with the Wildcats ranking #1 in both Total Offense and Total Defense, as well as Team Scoring Margin.

Lynn Camp averages 49.4 points per game, a full touchdown more than its closest competitor, while allowing just 12.4 per game. The Wildcats beat their opponents by an average of 37 points per game. Next on that list is Crittenden County at 29.4.

Lynn Camp quarterback Eric Mitchell is 20th in Kentucky in scoring with an average of 7.1 points per game.

Wildcats’ defensive back Jayden Dunn has the second most fumble recoveries with three, while Chase Brown and Nick Smith are tied for third in interceptions with three each, just two behind the leader, who has five.

Lynn Camp will defend its undefeated record this week on the road at district-rival Harlan. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

For a complete look at the KHSAA Stat Leaders, click here

(Dalton Cook drags a Pineville player with him on the way to a nice gain in Friday night’s 65-26 victory over the Mountain Lions. Photo by Erin Holland for The Mountain Advocate)