Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Leading Candidates – Week 5

The GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club is happy to announce this week’s leading candidates for the 2018 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Race. This is the last week for leading candidates before our royalty is crowned.

In the miniature queen race, the leading candidate is Killion Hill. Killion is the daughter of Robert and Ali Hill of Barbourville. Killion attends GR Hampton Elementary School where she is enjoying being in kindergarten, being a dance kitten and making new friends. Her hobbies include playing basketball with her daddy, going to church, playing the guitar, helping mommy and spending time with her family. Killion’s future plans are to grow up and work at mommy’s office.

In the miniature king race, the leading candidate is Luke Thomas-Carter Hudson. Luke is the son of Shana and Danny Hudson of Heidrick. Luke attends Barbourville Independent Elementary School where he is enjoying being in Ms. Stark’s kindergarten and going outside to play at recess. His hobbies include playing with Superhero costumes, playing baseball, soccer and basketball. Luke’s future plans are to become “Flash” the superhero!

In the princess race, the leading candidate is Tyra Johnson. Tyra is the daughter of Jimmy and Constance Hubbard of Hinkle. Tyra attends Girdler Elementary School where she is a member of the dance team, cheer team and basketball team as well as First Priority. Her hobbies include singing, drawing, cheering, and spending time with her family and friends. Tyra’s future plans are undecided but plans to be successful at whatever she does.

In the queen race, the leading candidate is Emily Mills. Emily is the daughter of Eric Mills and Amy Wilson of Barbourville. Emily attends Barbourville Independent High School where she is a member of the FBLA. Her hobbies include helping others and hanging out with her family and friends. Emily’s future plans are to attend college and become an orthodontist.

As a reminder, voting for the Daniel Boone Festival candidates will end on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5 at 1:00 pm and not Monday, October 8, due to banks being closed on Columbus Day. The Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Coronation will be held Monday, October 8, at 7:00 pm, at Knox County Middle School. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is $3.00. The GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club would like to thank everyone for their continuing support.