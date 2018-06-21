Daughter, son-in-law charged with murder

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested four people, including the victim’s daughter and son-in-law, after the body of a missing Corbin woman was found in Clay County Tuesday morning.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo with the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies have charged Joseph Craig McFadden, 31, of Corbin, with murder and his wife, Christy Elizabeth McFadden with complicity to commit murder in connection with the death of Sherry Rose, an employee at the Corbin Walmart whom store employees had reported missing on Monday.

Acciardo said the employees said Rose was last seen at the store at approximately 6 p.m. on June 12.

Acciardo said Joseph and Christy McFadden were arrested Monday night at an apartment on U.S. 25 in Corbin.

“We had developed information about their location. As soon as we pulled up, they hit the door running,” Acciardo said.

