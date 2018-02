Mr. David James Mills, 35, of Sharpsburg, formerly of Siler, the husband of Mandy Marie Mills, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA. He was the son of Michael Mills and Susan Saylor born on July 5, 1982 in Pineville.

His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, February 17 at 12 P.M. He was laid to rest in the Saylor Cemetery.