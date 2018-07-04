Death still under investigation- Bimble man found dead in creek

The Kentucky State Police is still investigating the death of a Bimble man. He was found near his residence Monday evening.

The deceased, identified as Steven Vance Mills, 48, was found by a family member in a creek about 40 yards from his home, located off of KY 3439 at Bimble. Troopers and Detectives with KSP Post 10 Harlan responded and began an investigation.

The official cause of death is not known at this time. Other media outlets had reported an official said that Mills had been shot. However, the autopsy performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office revealed no trauma to Mills’ body. Results of a toxicology test are pending. Investigators are also looking into his prior medical history.

