Deceased body identified

Barbourville, KY. (June 22, 2018) On June 22, 2018 at approximately 11:32AM, Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a complaint from Knox County 911 requesting KSP respond to a deceased male that had been found in a ditch at the junction of KY3439 and Stephen Trace Rd. Tpr. Jay Sowders, Tpr. Jon Corey, Sgt. Jason York, Sgt. Jared Boggs, Detective Aaron Frederick, and Detective Justin Barton responded to the scene and began an investigation. Knox County Coroner’s Office also responded and assisted at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates a utility worker found the deceased and called 911. Detective Frederick is the lead investigator. The male was identified as Robert L. Saunders 42 of Barbourville, KY. An autopsy was requested and scheduled for June 23, 2018 at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, KY. The Knox County Coroner’s Office made contact with family members and notified them of the death.

(June 23, 2018) On June 23, 2018 at approximately 8:00AM an autopsy was performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort. Medical examiner has ruled the death as an apparent drowning. No foul play is suspected and toxicology results are pending. Detective Aaron Frederick is continuing the investigation.