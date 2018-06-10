Decision time- Mom offers her teenage son two options for dinner

A mother asked her teenage son if he’d like something dinner.

“What are my options?” he asked.

“Yes or no,” his mother answered.

The Bible makes clear that we have a very important “yes” or “no” decision to make when it comes to serving God. We see that in the example of one of the great heroes of the Old Testament, a man named Joshua. He was courageous and faithful to God, and, as a result, was honored with the privilege of leading God’s people into the Promised Land.

When Joshua was old and nearing death, he called all the leaders of Israel together and had a heart-to-heart talk with them, offering a very compelling argument for dedicating their lives to the Lord.

Joshua reminded them of the incredible things God had done for them over the years, delivering them from slavery in Egypt and giving them an incredible homeland. I truly believe it was one of the greatest motivational speeches of all time. In it, he called on the people to put away the false gods of neighboring countries.

“Choose this day whom you will serve … but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15).

Having heard Joshua’s challenge, the people answered: “We also will serve the Lord, for He is our God” (Joshua 24:16).

It’s always heartwarming when one of God’s people tells others how wonderful He is. It’s even more heartwarming when they make the decision to give their hearts to Him.

I’m convinced that anyone who opens the Bible and earnestly considers the options will choose the Lord every time.

Long after Joshua had graduated to Heaven, a new generation of people had strayed from the faith and were worshipping false gods. That’s when the prophet Elijah arrived on the scene, and he, like Joshua, called the people to make life’s most important decision.

“How long will you halt between two opinions?” Elijah asked the people. “If the Lord be God, follow Him” (1 Kings 18:21).

Our relatives and friends and neighbors need to be challenged in the same way. They need to choose whom they will serve. Who better to voice that challenge than you?

I’m guessing the teenage son answered “yes” when he considered his mother’s options for dinner. And you just may be surprised how many people answer “yes” when you give them the option to accept Christ.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.